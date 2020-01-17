Vitae Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, Vitae has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00007640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a market capitalization of $13.18 million and $118,179.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002958 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

