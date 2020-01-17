Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €32.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been given a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €31.36 ($36.47).

Vivendi stock opened at €25.19 ($29.29) on Friday. Vivendi has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($28.92). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.10.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

