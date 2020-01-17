Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.09

Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.09 and traded as high as $25.34. Vivendi shares last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 2,064,179 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on VIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vivendi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €31.16 ($36.23).

Get Vivendi alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.09.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.