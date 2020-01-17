Vivid Coin (VIVID) Trading 285.4% Higher This Week

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, Vivid Coin has traded up 285.4% against the U.S. dollar. Vivid Coin has a total market capitalization of $75,203.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $325.38 or 0.03686867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00204885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00130824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 6,931,075 coins and its circulating supply is 6,717,868 coins. The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

Vivid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

