VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

VVUS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. 38 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,455. VIVUS has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a market cap of $28.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.68.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VIVUS will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VIVUS stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VIVUS at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIVUS Company Profile

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

