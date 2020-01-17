Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Stake Reduced by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 44,211 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 79,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 166,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,927. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

