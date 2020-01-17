Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Downgraded by SunTrust Banks to Hold

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was downgraded by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $70.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 151.59%. The company had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 35,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

