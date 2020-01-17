Vornado Realty Trust to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.32 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.32 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.27 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 151.59%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VNO. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

VNO stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.54. 15,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $70.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $15,577,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

