Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years.

IGD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.35. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,282. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

