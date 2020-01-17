W Green Pay (WGP) Price Down 10.3% This Week

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $859,170.00 and approximately $95,169.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One W Green Pay token can currently be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000743 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea and GDAC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.96 or 0.03589323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00202822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00130895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,211,955 tokens. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay

W Green Pay Token Trading

W Green Pay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

