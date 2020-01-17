W. R. Grace & Co Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,788 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,847% compared to the typical volume of 117 call options.

NYSE:GRA opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.76.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.44 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter worth $168,858,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 624.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 521,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter worth about $19,746,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 6.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 708,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,953,000 after acquiring an additional 40,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the third quarter worth about $2,632,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on W. R. Grace & Co in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

