Wagerr Price Up 47% Over Last 7 Days (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Wagerr has a market cap of $8.58 million and $13,363.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 47% against the US dollar. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 206,728,862 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,349,248 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

