Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Sonora Investment Management LLC

Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.98. 5,205,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,218,285. The company has a market cap of $328.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

