Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher Sells 4,726 Shares

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,726 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $501,759.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,615,074.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

W traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,403. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $78.61 and a 12 month high of $173.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.72. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 75.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 47.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.52.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

