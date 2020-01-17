WaykiChain (WICC) Market Cap Tops $24.04 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $32.15, $10.39 and $20.33. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $24.04 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.01 or 0.03603161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00205124 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

