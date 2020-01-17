We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,451.70.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,450.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,000.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,442.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,359.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,250.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

