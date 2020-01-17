We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 208 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26,116.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $544,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,015,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,002,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,094,399,000 after acquiring an additional 502,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,335,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,057,049,000 after acquiring an additional 371,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,159,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $172.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.63 and a 200-day moving average of $168.27. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $113.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 37.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. ValuEngine downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.79.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

