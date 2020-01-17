We Are One Seven LLC Acquires New Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PEAK opened at $36.43 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.