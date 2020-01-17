We Are One Seven LLC Buys 4,132 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IAGG opened at $55.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0191 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

