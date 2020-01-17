We Are One Seven LLC Buys 5,171 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 152.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $3,643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $9,337,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.31. 6,060,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,849,591. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $148.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.