We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $86.55. 1,851,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.14. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

