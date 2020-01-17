We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $47,341,000. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $9,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,838. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $125.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $907,275.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,672,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,694 shares of company stock valued at $26,941,663. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

