We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 293,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,604,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.26. 909,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $156.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

