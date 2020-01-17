We Are One Seven LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,654,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,310,000 after acquiring an additional 196,457 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,924,000 after acquiring an additional 554,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,126,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,315,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,547,000 after acquiring an additional 574,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $304.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,559,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,277. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $238.95 and a 1-year high of $304.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.4285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

