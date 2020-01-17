We Are One Seven LLC Has $803,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 67,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 67,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $168.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $133.16 and a 1 year high of $168.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

