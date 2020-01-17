We Are One Seven LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 103.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SP Plus by 1,770.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SP Plus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,316,000 after acquiring an additional 156,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. SP Plus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $418.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.35 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SP Plus news, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $177,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,211 shares of company stock valued at $765,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SP shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

