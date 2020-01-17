We Are One Seven LLC Sells 1,174 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,813,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,063,000 after buying an additional 532,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,150,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,467,000 after buying an additional 1,156,275 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,169,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,401,000 after buying an additional 434,078 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,327,000 after buying an additional 706,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,059,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after buying an additional 474,420 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.49. 2,138,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,609. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.00. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $59.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

