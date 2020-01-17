We Are One Seven LLC Sells 12 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $12.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,451.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,359.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,249.78. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,451.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $986.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,486.44.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

