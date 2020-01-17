We Are One Seven LLC Sells 1,497 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in HSBC by 29,647.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 49,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 1,386,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,424,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.71.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.40). HSBC had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HSBC from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.59.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.