We Are One Seven LLC Sells 596 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,639. The firm has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.