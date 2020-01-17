WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.55. 67,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,981. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average is $90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.01. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $69.76 and a 52-week high of $98.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WEC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.55.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

