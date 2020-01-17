Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 244 Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 466.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 3,437.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.32. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.7167 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

