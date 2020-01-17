Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 32,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,230,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 4,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,634,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 7,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $535.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.80 and a 12-month high of $536.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.74.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.80.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.