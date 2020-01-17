Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,533 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,748.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 877,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 871,222 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,120,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,496,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,048 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $138.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.08. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $115.52 and a 52-week high of $138.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.1535 dividend. This represents a $4.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

