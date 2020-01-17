Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 5,583 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 248,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 41,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 47,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

