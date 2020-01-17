Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,022 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $202,000. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 128,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 119,611 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LXRX. ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Gabelli lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of LXRX opened at $4.24 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2,372.40% and a net margin of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4124.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

