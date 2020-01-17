Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,171 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in BP by 39.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in BP in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BP in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

NYSE BP opened at $38.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28. BP plc has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. Research analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

