Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $11.44 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,743 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,485.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $525,486.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,511 shares of company stock worth $6,592,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.07.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $147.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $150.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.