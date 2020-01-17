Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $9.29 Million Holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,731 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.94% of Oil States International worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OIS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 61.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 14.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 44.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,796 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

In other Oil States International news, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,004.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $128,759.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.25 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Oil States International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.70 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

