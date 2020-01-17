Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 2,745 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,030,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.73% of Welbilt worth $16,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,306,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 2,179,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 722.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 403,267 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 520,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WBT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $19.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 46.20%. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

