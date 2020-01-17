Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Euronav (EURN)

Euronav (NYSE: EURN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/16/2020 – Euronav was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “
- 1/14/2020 – Euronav was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/10/2020 – Euronav was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “
- 1/9/2020 – Euronav was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “
- 12/24/2019 – Euronav was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “
- 12/20/2019 – Euronav was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/3/2019 – Euronav was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Euronav stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.04. Euronav NV has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $13.21.
Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.
