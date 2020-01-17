Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 12,901 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $30,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 159,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 149,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.99.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.65. 20,764,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,250,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

