Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 9,484 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $18,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 543.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 111,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $35,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OMC traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,664. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.01.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

