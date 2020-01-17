Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $17,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 40,423 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 723.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 35,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 31,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 4,615 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.38 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,861 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,038.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,735.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and have sold 1,780,504 shares worth $219,697,912. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $140.63. 1,370,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,437. The stock has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day moving average is $115.57. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $141.97.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

