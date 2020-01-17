Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,944 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 217,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 15,721 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 438,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,094. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.43. State Street Corp has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

