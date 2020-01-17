Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 13,447 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 644,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $56,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,040,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,999 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $577,937,000 after purchasing an additional 90,060 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $556,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $332,821,000 after purchasing an additional 821,189 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.82. 2,139,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $155.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $89.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. ValuEngine cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

