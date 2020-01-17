Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 9,321 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,214 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1,759.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $859,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,148 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Express by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $648,492,000 after purchasing an additional 731,450 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 814.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 539,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in American Express by 2,364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 365,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $45,126,000 after purchasing an additional 350,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a twelve month low of $96.37 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.91 and a 200 day moving average of $121.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.47%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

