Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 373 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $21,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $50,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $567,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $1,265,419.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,266.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,241 shares of company stock worth $40,929,955. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.42. 14,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,652. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $156.01 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

