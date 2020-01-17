Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 9,409 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,409 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 2.1% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.12% of Fiserv worth $95,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.30. The stock had a trading volume of 44,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $72.07 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.13.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock worth $16,777,390. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens increased their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.98.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

