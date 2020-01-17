Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $45,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $381.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,385. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $322.05 and a 12-month high of $382.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.67.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

